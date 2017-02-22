Your Body: How much time do we need to spend working out?

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Whether you’re a so-called “weekend warrior” or a gym rat, everyone benefits from time spent working out.

It’s long been recommended that we need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity workouts per week to stay healthy and to avoid things like cancer, heart disease and even premature death. But how much is enough?

The findings of a new study suggest that a couple of 75-minute sessions per week can really reduce health problems.

Here’s my prescription for getting off the couch and into the gym:

Find something you like. You’re much more willing to stick with it if you’re actually enjoying yourself.

Try group classes and activities and learn to love the process, not just the product.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.