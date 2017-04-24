Your Body: Taking acetaminophen while pregnant

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

If you’re pregnant and you’ve got a headache, or maybe your back hurts, should you reach for some Tylenol? And does it matter what trimester you’re in?

Studies have shown that children whose mothers took acetaminophen — the key ingredient in Tylenol — during pregnancy had a greater risk of developing behavioral problems than those whose mothers did not.

The risk was greatest when the drug was taken during the third trimester. But the data here is not conclusive.

During pregnancy, it is standard practice to air on the side of caution — this means not taking a medication unless absolutely necessary and approved by your obstetrician or midwife. However, sometimes it’s not only indicated but important for pregnant women to take medication. It comes down to risk versus benefit.

