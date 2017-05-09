Your Body: The dangers of breast implants

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Last year, Americans spent more than $15 billion on aesthetic plastic surgeries, and breast augmentation was included in the top five procedures among women. But now, the Food and Drug Administration says that implants are linked to a very low but increased risk of a rare form of cancer called large-cell lymphoma.

Over the past six years, the FDA has tracked more than 350 cases of implant-associated lymphoma — and that included nine deaths. Most of these cases occurred in the textured or gummy bear variety of implant.

Here’s what you need to know if you have implants or are considering getting implants:

Education is key. Know the size, the filling and the texture of your implants.

If you develop redness, swelling, pain or asymmetry around one implant, see your plastic surgeon immediately.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.