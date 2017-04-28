Your Body: The pros and cons of coconut water

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Coconut water has been consumed by folks in tropical climates for centuries, and today, many people drink it for its taste and claimed benefits.

Often referred to as “Nature’s Sports Drink,” coconut water is packed with electrolytes and is good for hydration. And while it’s a good substitute for sugary drinks, it does contain a small amount of sugar and salt.

The drink is believed to be good for a number of health related ailments, like lowering blood pressure, weight loss and increased athletic performance. It’s also thought to boost energy, lower cholesterol and reduce cellulite.

But to be honest, there’s not enough scientific data to support most of these claims. Bottom line: If you like the taste of coconut water, go for it but don’t expect any health miracles just yet.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.