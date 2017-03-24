You’re Welcome: Extended spot announces “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” tickets now on sale

Marvel Studios – 2017

(LOS ANGELES) — Marvel Studios has released an extended peek at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, as a way to announce that tickets for the May 5 release are now on sale.

The ad, set to David Bowie’s “Suffragette City,” gives fans a tantalizing few extra seconds of the movie, tying together parts of scenes shown in earlier coming attractions.

One shot in the teaser shows Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord piloting his ship The Milano through a firefight, with his passengers — including Baby Groot and Karen Gillan’s cybernetic Nebula — hanging on for dear life.

Another shows Rocket trying to talk his way out of a sticky situation where dozens of space pirates have their guns drawn on him and Michael Rooker’s Yondu.

The new spot also shows, for the first time, Elizabeth Debicki’s villainess Ayesha, who doesn’t appear to think that Star-Lord and his pals are much of a threat.

The sequel also stars Dave Bautista, who returns as Drax; also returning are the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, as, respectively, Rocket and Baby Groot. Kurt Russell makes his Marvel movie debut as Peter Quill’s long lost extraterrestrial dad Ego. It’ll be released by Marvel Studios which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

