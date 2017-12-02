10 sets of twins take massive holiday photo on Santa Claus' lap: 'It was nuts!'

Stacy Kifer(CHICAGO) — Ten sets of twins crowded onto Santa Claus’ lap earlier this week, proving that Jolly Old St. Nick can truly multitask.

The mothers, all from the Chicago, Illinois area, are part of a group called the “Chicago Twin Moms,” and meeting Santa was last Monday’s play date for the twins, who are all under the age of 2.

Stacy Kifer, a co-founder of the group, instructed the moms to all dress their twins in red and green.

“All of us are really obsessed with dressing our children alike. That’s like a big thing,” Deborah Knoll, one of the moms who created the group, told ABC News. She’s mom to 18-month-old daughters, Grace and Meadow.

The twins and their moms — Kifer, Knoll, Becky Raz, Jessica Ferguson, Terri Preston, Michelle Schroeder, Maureeca Lambert-Stefanski, Shannon Teresi, Olga Pakhnyuk, and Katie Leep — descended on Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois on Monday ready for Santa.

“We had a good turn out,” Kifer, who parents 16-month-old sons, Kaleb and Kobe, added. “It was really crazy.”

“We got in line early so as soon they opened, the kids got to run around in a real-life snow globe,” Raz, who’s mom to 16-month-old girls Ava and Gracyn, said.

Kifer added, “We had 20 toddlers running around with fake snow. It was nuts!”

“Santa was kind of surprised as one by one another set of twins came out of the snow globe,” Raz continued. “He realized he had his work cut out for him,” she added with a laugh.

Knoll, 36, told ABC News, “we try to get a group picture” at every play date. And this time was no different.

Still, the moms quickly realized that the twins wouldn’t take a photo with Santa Claus without them posing too.

“Santa and the elves that took the picture were incredibly accommodating,” Raz said. “We had very, very low expectations, but all but one baby was looking [at the camera]. We were really impressed and pleased with how it turned out.”

The moms, who held their first official play date last Spring, have hosted a variety of monthly play dates at parks, each other’s houses and they’ve even planned a Halloween party in the past, said Kifer.

These Chicago-area moms believe that not only is the group helping their twins, but themselves as well.

“We know that it’s a challenge, but we’re all there for each other to lend a hand even though our hands our full,” Raz said.

