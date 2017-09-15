11-year-old who mowed White House lawn said he wanted to charge Trump his 'regular price'

Win McNamee / Getty(WASHINGTON) — President Trump surprised an 11-year-old from Falls Church, Virginia, who had the honor of mowing the Rose Garden lawn today.

The president clapped in approval as he walked toward Frank “FX” Giaccio, who was hard at work cutting the grass. Trump gave Frank a high-five and a pat on the back.

“Future of the country right there, we’re lucky,” Trump said.

Trump then asked Frank what he wants to be when he grows up. Frank’s answer: a U.S. Navy SEAL.

“This is Frank, he’s going to be very famous, he’s going to be a Navy SEAL one day, he’s going to do great things for the country,” Trump said, introducing the young boy to reporters. The president then invited Frank, along with his father, into the Oval Office.

Frank, who considers himself a young entrepreneur, told ABC News he’s a “huge fan” of Trump and that “both mowing the lawn and meeting the president” were the highlights of his day.

Frank also got to meet Vice President Mike Pence and was shown the White House press briefing room.

It was “actually really cool” to be in the Oval Office, Frank told ABC News, adding that he expected the president’s office to be a lot smaller.

It was Frank’s idea to write a letter to the White House earlier this year, asking for the honor to mow the White House lawn and “show the nation what young people like me are ready for.” His dad helped with the final touches and suggested Frank mow the lawn for free when Frank originally wanted to charge the president his “regular price” of $8, Frank said.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders shared Frank’s letter at an August press briefing and announced that the president had accepted his offer. On Wednesday, Sanders confirmed Frank would work with the groundskeeping crew to cut the grass on the Rose Garden lawn.

