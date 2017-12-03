Contest Name: 1330 Days of Christmas-2017

Radio Stations: WFIN

Station Address: 551 Lake Cascades Parkway, Findlay, OH 45840

Telephone: 419-422-4545

From time to time these radio stations, individually or collectively, will conduct contests. Blanchard River Broadcasting Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Findlay Publishing Company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (together, the “Company”), will conduct the Contest substantially as described in these rules, and by participating, each participant agrees as follows:

1. Description of Contest/Participation.

A. Dates of Contest: December 5, 2017 through December 22, 2017

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE ODDS OF WINNING. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend upon the number of participants.

B. How to Enter: Listen to 1330, WFIN weekdays December 5, 2017 through December 21, 2017 between 6:00am and 9:00am on the “Good Mornings” program for the cue to call-in and be the pre-determined designated caller to the Station’s contest line (419-425-1346 or 888-458-1346)

C. How to Win: Correctly answer a trivia question to become a qualifier for the grand prize drawing. The daily qualifier will win a gift card from the Findlay Mall. The grand prize winner will be randomly chosen from the thirteen (13) daily qualifiers and the winner will be announced on Friday, December 22, 2017 during the “Good Mornings” program between 6:00am and 9:00am.

2. Prize(s). The five daily prize(s) to be awarded to the eligible winner(s):

Daily Winners: A thirty-dollar ($30) gift card from the Findlay Mall.

Grand Prize: One (1) grand prize package will be awarded to the eligible winner. Prizes include:

1-$25 gift certificate from Blanchard Valley Health System

1-$25 gift certificate from Infinity Salon and Wellness

1-$25 gift certificate from Michael Eller Diamonds

1-$25 gift certificate from Findlay Automobile Club

Prizes are not transferable, redeemable for cash or exchangeable for any other prize. All prizes must be picked up at the station (or sponsor location if specifically designated) within 14-days from the date of winning, or if otherwise communicated. If a winner cannot be contacted or is disqualified, the Company reserves the right to determine an alternate winner or not to award that winner’s prize, in its sole discretion.

3. Eligibility and Limitations. Participants and winner(s) must be U.S. residents at least 18-years old as determined by the Company and reside in the State of Ohio. Employees and members of the immediate family of any such persons of the Company, the Contest’s participating sponsors and their advertising agencies and/or other media are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as “in-laws,” or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related.

4. Telephone and Delivery Disclaimer. If a contest is a call-in to win contest and/or a telephone is needed to participate in the Contest, participants are restricted to the use of ordinary telephone equipment. The Company disclaims all liability for the inability of a participant to complete or continue a telephone call due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, acts beyond the Company’s control, or otherwise. For all contests the Company disclaims all liability for any delays, misdelivery, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or other delivery method. The Company is not responsible for mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, including: failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed transmission of online entries, traffic congestion on telephone lines, the Internet or at any website or lost or unavailable network connections which may limit an online entrant’s ability to participate in the Contest, and any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in the Contest.

5. Publicity; Use of Personal Information. By participating, where allowed by law, all participants and winner(s) grant the Company exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, and likenesses in connection with promotion of this and other contests and waive any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use. By participating in the Contest, where allowed by law, participants agree that the Company may, at its discretion, disclose personal information obtained from participants in the Contest to affiliated parties and use such information for marketing and other purposes with the understanding any use will be in full compliance with all applicable laws.

6. Release. By participating in the Contest, each participant and winner waives any and all claims of liability against the Company, its employees and agents, the Contest’s sponsors and their respective employees and agents, for any personal injury or loss which may occur from the conduct of, or participation in, the Contest, or from the use of any prize. In order to receive a prize, participants may be required to sign an official waiver form provided by the Company.

7. Taxes. Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to the Company, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes related to the prize(s) and paying any expenses associated with any prize which is not specifically provided for in the official rules. Each winner may be required to provide the Company with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Any person winning over $600 in prizes from the Company will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.

8. Conduct and Decisions. By participating in the Contest, participants agree to be bound by the decisions of Company personnel. Persons who violate any rule, gain unfair advantage in participating in the Contest, or obtain winner status using fraudulent means will be disqualified. Unsportsmanlike, disruptive, annoying, harassing or threatening behavior is prohibited. The Company reserves the right to disqualify any entry, or entrant, for not meeting community standards as defined by the Company. The Company will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Contest and the Company’s decisions concerning such disputes shall be final. If the conduct or outcome of the Contest is affected by human error, any mechanical malfunctions or failures of any kind, intentional interference or any event beyond the control of the Company, the Company reserves the right to terminate this Contest, or make such other decisions regarding the outcome as the Company deems appropriate. All decisions will be made by the Company and are final. ANY ATTEMPT BY A CONTESTANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITES, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, COMPANY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PARTICIPANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

9. Miscellaneous. Each winner may be required to submit proof of eligibility and sign the Company’s release form to claim the prize. The Company may substitute prizes, amend the rules or discontinue the Contest at any time as announced on the Station(s). The Company disclaims any responsibility to notify participants of any aspect related to the conduct of the Contest. All entries become the property of the Company and will not be returned.

10. Due to the nature of our programs that are heard on-line over the Internet, contests heard on the radio station’s Internet audio stream are slightly delayed from the time the contests heard on the broadcast station. Thus, all contests heard are delayed. This means that when the broadcast station announces the cue to call or text for a contest, listeners to the on-line audio stream will be at a greater disadvantage in participating over those listeners who hear the contests on a conventional radio.

11. Compliance with Law. The conduct of the Contest is governed by the applicable laws of the United States of America, which take precedence over any rule to the contrary herein. Station(s) shall follow the applicable laws for conducting contests, including notice to the state attorney general or consumer affairs office, posting of a prize bond, furnishing lists of winners, running specific on-air disclaimers, providing specific written information about the Contest, etc. as required by local and state law.