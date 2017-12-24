150 skiers rescued from stalled ski lift in the French Alps

@2lrbo/Twitter(GRENOBLE, France) — French officials said 150 skiers needed to be rescued after a ski lift broke down at a resort in the French Alps on Sunday.

Two helicopters were deployed to help the skiers who were stuck in a number of cars along the lift at Chamrousse resort, the officials told ABC News. The cars are nearly 100 feet off the ground.

Altogether, it took less than two hours to rescue all the stranded skiers, officials said.

The operation involved rescuers being lowered from the helicopters onto the roofs of the cars and opening them up from the top, officials said. The rescuers then lowered the stranded skiers to the ground with a rope.

There were no reports of injuries.

