2 Americans, 1 Russian on their way to International Space Station

(NEW YORK) — Two American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut blasted off aboard a rocket early Wednesday morning on their way to the International Space Station.

The Soyuz booster launched from a launchpad in Kazakhstan at 1:44 a.m. EST.

NASA astronauts Ricky Arnold and Drew Feustel are traveling to the ISS along with cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.

The rocket placed their Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft into orbit and it is scheduled to dock on Friday.

They will join NASA’s Scott Tingle, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and Japan Aerospace Exploration agent Norishige Kanai, who are already on board the ISS.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.