2 people shot at New Mexico high school: Police

iStock/Thinkstock(ALBUQUERUE, N.M.) — Two people were shot at a New Mexico high school Thursday morning, according to the Aztec Police Department.

The shooting took place at Aztec High School in Aztec, about 180 miles northwest of Albuquerque, according to police.

Police said the suspected shooter was “down” and did not give the conditions of the two victims in a press conference this morning.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) told ABC News that its agents are heading to the school.



