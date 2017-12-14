2 police officers shot near St. Louis, suspect barricaded

ABCNews.com(ST. LOUIS) — Two police officers were shot Thursday morning in a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri, officials said.

The uniformed members of the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department were shot after an encounter with a suspect at about 7:15 a.m. local time. Both officers were expected to survive, according to St. Louis County Police Department spokesman Benjamin Granda.

The suspect was barricaded in a building on Bellefontaine Road and the St. Louis County Police Department is on scene, Granda said. The investigation is ongoing.

