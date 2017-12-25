20 dead as bus collides with van in northern Philippines

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A van carrying pilgrims to Christmas Mass in the Northern Philippines was struck by a passenger bus Monday, leaving 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured.

Police Chief Superintendent Romulo Sapitula said all the passengers of the van were killed in the collision in La Union’s Agoo town. The van’s driver, 10 passengers and 17 bus occupants were injured in the crash.

According to police, the van passengers were headed to Our Lady of Manaoag, a Roman Catholic church in northern Pangasinan province.

