20-foot mural created for woman looking for missed love connection on subway

Park MGM(NEW YORK) — What do you do after you have a strong attraction to someone you see on the subway, but get off before you’ve had the chance to meet or exchange numbers?

When that happened to Brooklyn resident Devin Custalow she took to an online message board with a post that would later be blown up into a 20-foot mural.

Custalow, 25, and her roommate and friend of seven years, Hilary Schumacher, were returning home from Coney Island when the two spotted a “cute guy standing on the platform,” Custalow, a media agency associate, told ABC News.

“We kept looking at each other and making eye contact. We were kind of giggling about it,” she said.

Schumacher, 25, verified this.

“They kind of were flirting with their eyes for a while,” she told ABC News. “The chemistry was unreal. Honestly, it was really funny just seeing them interact.”

Eventually however, the two women had to get off at their stop in Clinton Hill while the cute guy stayed on the train.

Schumacher said she saw the unknown guy look back at her roommate. “He was so disappointed,” she added.

So Custalow decided to post on the missed connections message board on Craigslist.

“I had no other idea how to try to rekindle or reconnect with him,” she said. “I also thought I had nothing to lose. The great thing about New York is if you don’t want to see someone again, you never will. That’s also the bad thing.”

Park MGM, a new Las Vegas hotel, wanted to help Custalow in her efforts to meet that guy on the subway. After reading her post, which was titled, “Yellow shoes guy on the G train,” the hotel decided to create a 20-foot mural in Williamsburg to help.

The post concludes with, “If you’re out there, meet here on Valentine’s Day, 2/14 at 1:00 p.m.”

Patrick Miller, President and COO of Park MGM, explained to ABC News why they decided to help Custalow and put up the mural, which is located at North 10th Street and Wythe Avenue in Brooklyn. They also created an online campaign, using their social media accounts, to find her guy.

“We found Devin’s story to be equal parts heartwarming and relatable,” he said in a statement. “After hearing this, we felt we had to do something, and live up to our romantic ideals, and that’s why we put our resources behind Devin’s story. If it’s meant to be, she’ll find the guy in the yellow shoes.”

Already, Custalow said she’s been sent more than 50 direct messages online of photos of yellow shoes. But she hasn’t found her guy…yet.

And she has a message for him if he’s reading this.

“Hey, this is not meant to come across creepy. This is just following up on a really cool and impactful interaction,” she said. “This is still lingering with me.”

Custalow is also hoping that by putting herself out there, she can “encourage people to put themselves out there too.”

