22-Year-Old Findlay Native Buys Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet Restaurant

09/20/17 – 7:26 P.M.

Findlay native Daniel Burket is a 22-year-old college student and now he is also an entrepreneur. On Wednesday Burket cut the ribbon for the Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet grand re-opening. The new entrepreneur said that he owes a lot to the previous owner, Tony Sachdeva.

Burketbought Stevi B’s but said that it was costly.

He received help from the previous owner, SBA, and Huntington Bank to purchase the restaurant. Burket worked at Stevi B’s for six years and served as the general manager. Because of this, he was offered to buy the restaurant first.