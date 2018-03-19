3-year-old Ohio girl dies just days after babysitter allegedly assaulted her

Butler County Sheriffs Office(BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio) — An Ohio toddler who was allegedly beaten and left brain dead by her babysitter was pronounced dead on Sunday, according to her family.

Hannah Wesche, 3, died at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, her father, Jason Wesche, said in a statement.

“She was a big part of our family. She meant everything to everybody. This is just an extremely difficult time. We just hope to god she is in heaven with him and ask for continued prayers,” Wesche told Cincinnati ABC affiliate WCPO on Sunday.

Police said her babysitter, Lindsay Partin, 35, admitted to striking the child earlier this month “and stated she had fallen and struck her head on the concrete garage floor the previous day,” according to a statement last week.

Partin pleaded not guilty to charges of felonious assault and child endangerment in connection with the incident.

Police in Butler County, Ohio, about 35 miles north of Cincinnati, said they arrived at Partin’s home on March 8 and found the girl unresponsive, with labored breathing and “obvious bruises about her head and face.”

Wesche declined WCPO’s request for an on-camera interview, but he told the station last week that his daughter was unlikely to survive.

“I mean, it’s unimaginable. I can’t begin to explain the feeling of losing a child at the hands of this … of just a violent act. Hannah was great,” Wesche said last week. “We just want to stress that this situation is devastating. She is not expected to survive. Within the next couple of days, we are told that it’s going to come to an end.”

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said the case is still under investigation.

“Cases like this rip your heart out. I don’t understand why or how anyone harms a child,” Jones said in a statement. “Parents, please know who is watching your children.

“Get background checks, talk to neighbors, friends and family members before letting anyone watch your children. Know who you are leaving your babies with,” he added.

Partin posted a $30,000 cash bond and was released from jail last Monday, according to WXIX. It’s not clear when she’s expected back in court.

