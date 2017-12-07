41 students suffer minor injuries after 3 school buses crash in Kentucky

iStock/Thinkstock(JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky.) — Three school buses in Kentucky were involved in a crash on Dixie Highway in Jefferson County Thursday morning, injuring 41 middle and high students, a Jefferson County Public Schools official said.

All of the students on board the three buses were taken to hospitals after the collision, according to Allison Martin, public schools communications director in Jefferson County. The students’ injuries were minor, she said.

The conditions of the three drivers were unknown, Martin said, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

