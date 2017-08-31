50 Cent explains his “frustrations” with “Power” and why he believes it's a #1 show

(L-R) ) “Power” star Naturi Naughton and Executive Producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — ABC Radio(NEW YORK) — Ahead of the Power season 4 finale on Sunday, 50 Cent is speaking out about why he feels his hit show deserves more recognition.

In May, Deadline reported that, ratings-wise, Power was in the number two spot on the premium cable list, putting it directly behind Game of Thrones. But according to 50, who is both co-executive producer and star of the show, Power’s already number one to him, because it doesn’t have a budget like Game of Thrones.

“It’s the second largest show on all of cable television behind Game of Thrones and they’re spending a boatload of money on Game of Thrones. Technically, I’m already number one,” 50 tells ABC Radio.

“If they look at what they spent on my show to date versus what they’re spending on Game of Thrones — I’m already clearly a win[ner].”

50 says part of his ongoing frustration, which he talks about often on social media, is the lack of recognition both he and Power get for their successes.

“My frustration with the show is more of it being invisible as far as the platforms that we would consider accolades connected to the success of it,” he explains.

But even with the war of words he’s in with Power’s network, Starz — including informing them he leaked the final episodes of season four — the rapper-actor says he’s not close to being finished with his hit series.

“Yeah, it’ll continue. I believe it will go seven [seasons],” he says.

The season four finale of Power airs Sunday, September 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.

