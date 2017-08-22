5,000 ecstasy tablets shaped like Trump's face seized in Germany

iStock/Thinkstock(BERLIN) — This Trump trip was a bust. German authorities arrested a father and his teenage son for allegedly carrying bags full of the psychedelic party drug ecstasy that featured President Donald Trump’s likeness, police said in a statement.

Five thousand orange tablets with an estimated street value of about $46,000 were seized and tagged as evidence in the northern German city of Osnabruck, according to a police statement.

They were allegedly being brought into Germany from the Netherlands by a 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to the statement, the men were pulled over during a traffic stop while traveling in an Austrian-registered Peugeot 307 car along A30, a highway that runs adjacent to Osnabruck.

The men were allegedly driving back from the Netherlands where they had been looking to buy a car but didn’t find one, according to police.

It was during their return home through Hanover that cops pulled them over and found a large, undisclosed amount of cash and 5,000 pills featuring the 45th president’s face.

The father and son were both arrested and their car was impounded, according to the police statement, and on Sunday, a judge ordered both to be remanded.

