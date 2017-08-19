6 police officers shot in 3 US cities, 1 dead and 1 in 'grave critical condition'

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Six law enforcement officers on Friday night were shot — two are confirmed dead — in three different U.S. cities, their respective agencies have confirmed.

In central Florida, two Kissimmee Police Department officers were shot, chief Jeffrey O’Dell said at a press conference early Saturday morning.

Officer Matthew Baxter, a three-year veteran, died. The other officer, 10-year veteran Sgt. Sam Howard, is in “grave critical condition and the prognosis does not look good,” O’Dell said.

Gov. Rick Scott erroneously tweeted late Friday night that both officers had died.

One of the four suspects remains on the run. The officers were investigating suspicious persons.

President Trump reacted to the Kissimmee shootings, tweeting, “My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you! #LESM”

My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you!#LESM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Gov. Scott tweeted, “Our prayers are with all of @kissimmeepolice & their loved ones.”

A subsequent tweet read, “Our law enforcement officers are true heroes and we will miss these brave Floridians.”

Kissimmee is located about about 23 miles south of Orlando.

In northeastern Florida, two officers were shot, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced.

One officer is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said the suspect was shot and killed by officers.

Two police officers shot: Westside of #Jacksonville. All information will come via Twitter. — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 19, 2017

“Praying for these officers who were shot tonight,” Gov. Scott said of the Jacksonville officers.

On the scene where JSO says two officers have been shot @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/ja24ALNkUg — Janny Rodriguez (@JannyReports) August 19, 2017

And in reference to both Florida shootings, Gov. Scott tweeted, “Just learned of two @JSOPIO in danger tonight – we stand with ALL law enforcement in Florida.”

No further details about the Florida shooting incidents were yet released.

In Fairchance, Pennsylvania Friday night, two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot, officials said. Both troopers are stable and expected to survive. The suspect is dead.

“Two state troopers shot and [the] suspect is deceased,” Pennsylvania State Police spokeswoman Melinda Bondarenka told ABC News. “We are not releasing any more details at this time.”

Josh Krysak, a spokesman at Uniontown Hospital, told ABC News, “I can confirm that one state police trooper was brought to Uniontown Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in a shooting incident in Fairchance this evening. The injuries suffered by this officer are not life threatening.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.