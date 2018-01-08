75th Golden Globe Awards winners list
(LOS ANGELES) — Here is the complete list of winners at Sunday night’s 75th Golden Globe Awards:
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
Big Little Lies – HBO
Best TV Series, Comedy
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
Best Animated Feature Film
Coco
Best TV Series, Drama
The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Ladybird
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Francis McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The Shape of Water
Best Original Song
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
