75th Golden Globe Awards winners list

NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Here is the complete list of winners at Sunday night’s 75th Golden Globe Awards:

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

Big Little Lies – HBO

Best TV Series, Comedy

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon

Best Animated Feature Film

Coco

Best TV Series, Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ladybird

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Francis McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Aziz Ansari – Master of None

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Shape of Water

Best Original Song

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

