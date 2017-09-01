9-foot alligator removed from flooded Texas home
(HOUSTON) — An unwelcome guest was found in a Texas home left flooded by Harvey: a 9-foot alligator.
The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said after an intruder call was reported at a residence near Lake Houston, deputies arrived at the home to find the large gator inside.
In ABC Houston station KTRK-TV’s video of gator’s removal, it took several officers to hold the 9-foot gator as they took the animal out of the house and placed it in the back of a vehicle.
Constables will deliver the gator back to its natural habitat, the constable’s office said.
To safely return home after a hurricane, experts tell ABC News:
- Wear waterproof boots and gloves to avoid floodwater touching the skin.
- Do not enter a building, light a match or turn on lights if there is any smell of gas and call 911.
- If there is still standing water, look for sewage and water line damage and turn off electrical power at the main source.
- Look out for snakes, insects and animals in the floodwaters.
- Be sure to disinfect hard surfaces that may have come in contact with floodwater.
- To prevent mold, deep clean inside and open windows and doors to ventilate and dry the house.
- Only eat and drink food and water that is definitely safe, and remove spoiled foods from refrigerator.
- Wash hands often with soap and clean water.
