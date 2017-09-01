9-foot alligator removed from flooded Texas home

Harris County Constable’s Office(HOUSTON) — An unwelcome guest was found in a Texas home left flooded by Harvey: a 9-foot alligator.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said after an intruder call was reported at a residence near Lake Houston, deputies arrived at the home to find the large gator inside.

In ABC Houston station KTRK-TV’s video of gator’s removal, it took several officers to hold the 9-foot gator as they took the animal out of the house and placed it in the back of a vehicle.

Constables will deliver the gator back to its natural habitat, the constable’s office said.

To safely return home after a hurricane, experts tell ABC News:

Wear waterproof boots and gloves to avoid floodwater touching the skin.

Do not enter a building, light a match or turn on lights if there is any smell of gas and call 911.

If there is still standing water, look for sewage and water line damage and turn off electrical power at the main source.

Look out for snakes, insects and animals in the floodwaters.

Be sure to disinfect hard surfaces that may have come in contact with floodwater.

To prevent mold, deep clean inside and open windows and doors to ventilate and dry the house.

Only eat and drink food and water that is definitely safe, and remove spoiled foods from refrigerator.

Wash hands often with soap and clean water.

