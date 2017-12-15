“A Christmas For Every Child” Provides Presents For 500 Fostoria Children

12/15/17 – 7:24 A.M.

Nearly 500 Fostoria area children will have presents under the Christmas tree this year thanks to the efforts of community members. The Review-Times reports “A Christmas for Every Child” hosted its 13th annual toy store this week. The annual event helps families in need shop for their children.

Organizer Amber Herbert says area residents stepped up this year. The resulting donations meant each child in the program could get three gifts, a stocking, and a book. The normal average is one gift.

Herbert says donations started slowly at first but poured in as the deadline approached.

