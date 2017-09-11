A Few New Road Projects Start In Hancock County This Week

9/11/17 – 5:33 A.M.

You’ll see a few new road projects and several continuing projects in Hancock County this week. ODOT says State Route 37 north of Houcktown closed for five days starting today for a culvert replacement. Crews are also closing State Route 103 east of Bluffton for another culvert replacement project.

A railroad crossing repair project in McComb is closing the State Route 186 and State Route 235 overlap for seven days starting on Wednesday.

The southbound ramps to and from State Route 12 to I-75 remain closed this week as the widening project continues.

On I-75 in Bluffton, the northbound lanes will narrow just north of State Route 103 so crews can replace the curb and guardrail. There could also be some temporary lane closures while that work takes place this week.

You’ll continue to see lane reductions on U.S. 224 from State Route 235 to Findlay, U.S. 224 from Findlay to Seneca County, and State Route 12 between Findlay and Fostoria. Crews are installing center line rumble strips in those areas.

The bridge on State Route 12 east of Benton Ridge remains closed this week for repair work.