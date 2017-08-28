A Few New Roadwork Projects Kick Off In Hancock County Today

8/28/17 – 5:24 A.M.

A few new road work projects are starting today. ODOT reports concrete repair work will take place on U.S. 30 near the Allen County line. That will reduce the highway to one lane at times. Pavement repair work is also set for State Route 103 between Bluffton and Arlington, U.S. 68 in Arlington, and State Route 18 between Fostoria and Bloomdale. Crews will maintain traffic through the work zones.

Other projects continue this week. They include rumble strip installation on U.S. 224 between State Route 235 and Findlay, U.S. 224 between Findlay and Seneca County, and State Route 12 between Findlay and Fostoria.

Lane restrictions continue on U.S. 68 between the Findlay Airport and Eagle Creek for the installation of a cable median barrier.

U.S. 224 west of Findlay remains closed for culvert repair near the intersection with State Route 235. State Route 12 is still closed east of Benton Ridge for bridge repair.