A Fostoria Man Is Volunteering His Time In Puerto Rico Over The Holidays

12/20/17 – 11:25 A.M.

A local man will be spending the holidays away from his family to help out in Puerto Rico. Ron Williams of Fostoria volunteered to head to the Hurricane ravaged country. American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter executive director Todd James said that the Red Cross needs volunteers like Williams.

Williams flew out yesterday to distribute emergency supplies. This is Williams’ second deployment for hurricane relief this year.

The Red Cross has been providing hurricane relief since late August after hurricanes ravaged 8 states, Peurto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.