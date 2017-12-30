Twitter/@Ben_RA(NEW YORK) — A grandmother’s hilarious interaction with a new Google Home she addresses as “Goo Goo” was filmed by her software-engineer grandson, Ben Actis, and posted on YouTube.

“My 85-year-old Italian grandmother learns to use Google Home,” Actis wrote. The video, as of midday Saturday, had more than 534,000 views.

The grandmother addresses the contraption in front of her on a kitchen table as “Goo Goo,” telling it, “I’m glad to meet you.”

She asks the device what the weather will be tomorrow, and when it answers in a woman’s voice, the grandmother is apparently startled.

She stands up and backs away from the Google Home.

After she returns to sitting at the table, she asks “Goo Goo” to play her an Italian song.

