A look at the brutal 'bomb cyclone' snowstorm by the numbers
(NEW YORK) — The monster “bomb cyclone” storm that battered the East Coast this week, shuttering schools and halting travel, brought gale-force winds to the Northeast and more snow in parts of the South than in nearly 30 years.
Here’s a closer look at the storm by the numbers:
Snow totals:
Tallahassee, Florida: 0.1 inches — the most snow since 1989 when the city had 0.9 inches
Savannah, Georgia: 1.2 inches — the most snow since 1989 when the city had 3.2 inches
Charleston, South Carolina: 5.3 inches — the most snow since 1989 when the city had 6 inches
Summerville, South Carolina: 7.3 inches
Rockyhock, North Carolina: 12 inches
Ocean City, Maryland: 11 inches
Philadelphia: 4.1 inches
Bayville, New Jersey: 18 inches
Staffordville, Connecticut: 16 inches
Terryville, New York: 16.4 inches
Central Park in New York City: 9.8 inches — the new daily record
Logan International Airport in Boston: 13.2 inches — the new daily record
Bangor, Maine: up to 18.3 inches
Strong wind gusts:
Nantucket, Massachusetts: 76 mph
Cape Henry, Virginia: 74 mph
Block Island, Rhode Island: 71 mph
Scotchtown, New York: 68 mph