A look at the brutal 'bomb cyclone' snowstorm by the numbers

Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The monster “bomb cyclone” storm that battered the East Coast this week, shuttering schools and halting travel, brought gale-force winds to the Northeast and more snow in parts of the South than in nearly 30 years.

Here’s a closer look at the storm by the numbers:

Snow totals:

Tallahassee, Florida: 0.1 inches — the most snow since 1989 when the city had 0.9 inches

Savannah, Georgia: 1.2 inches — the most snow since 1989 when the city had 3.2 inches

Charleston, South Carolina: 5.3 inches — the most snow since 1989 when the city had 6 inches

Summerville, South Carolina: 7.3 inches

Rockyhock, North Carolina: 12 inches

Ocean City, Maryland: 11 inches

Philadelphia: 4.1 inches

Bayville, New Jersey: 18 inches

Staffordville, Connecticut: 16 inches

Terryville, New York: 16.4 inches

Central Park in New York City: 9.8 inches — the new daily record

Logan International Airport in Boston: 13.2 inches — the new daily record

Bangor, Maine: up to 18.3 inches

Strong wind gusts:

Nantucket, Massachusetts: 76 mph

Cape Henry, Virginia: 74 mph

Block Island, Rhode Island: 71 mph

Scotchtown, New York: 68 mph

