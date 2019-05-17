3 money-saving travel sites you can't afford to miss

Pruvo(NEW YORK) — Memorial Day is fast approaching and with it, the unofficial start of the summer travel season.

If you haven’t booked your summer vacation yet, here are three sites worth checking out.

Pruvo

Pruvo turns hotel booking on its head by saving the consumer money after they’ve already booked their room. According to the site, hotel prices drop, on average, 40 percent after a person has already booked.

But who has the time to keep checking back, cancelling and rebooking the same hotel room? That’s where Pruvo comes in.

After you’ve made your free cancellation/fully refundable hotel reservation on any web site, email the confirmation to save@pruvo.com.

If the price drops, the customer receives an email. The company helps them rebook their exact same room at a cheaper rate.

The savings for the customer is the difference between the original price and the new price Pruvo found them. The company claims more then $2 million in savings so far.

One recent example included a hotel reservation at the Courtyard Daytona Speedway. Originally booked on Booking.com, Pruvo was able to find the customer the exact same room for $125 less.

Under Canvas

If you love the idea of camping but hate the ideas of, you know, actually camping, Under Canvas is for you. The company runs luxury campsites around national parks.

Each luxury campsite is made up of safari-inspired canvas lodging tents, which can hold up to seven people and are furnished with plush mattresses, luxe linens and a wood burning stove.

Locations include: Yellowstone and Glacier in Montana; Moab and Zion in Utah; Mount Rushmore in South Dakota; Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee; the Grand Canyon; and Tucson, Arizona.

Rates starting from $189 per night.

Under Canvas has launched a #paywhatyoucan social campaign to make travel more accessible and affordable this summer. Anyone can apply on the Under Canvas site and the company said all applications will be considered for a reduced-price “glamping” vacation.

Applications are due June 4. Follow @undercanvasofficial for more details.

Cruisesheet

Cruising is unlike any other form of travel and, for the novice, the pricing structure and add-ons can be hard to untangle. That’s where Cruisesheet comes in.

The site claims to be the only cruise agency that shows the actual, total price, including tax and port fees, avoiding surprises at checkout.

For those looking for the lowest possible prices, Cruisesheet is the only cruise agency that lets you sort by cost per day, including taxes and fees. The site currently has cruises from $32 per day.

A current list of the best deals can be found here.

