Ad against abortion bans signed by dozens of businesses including MAC, Bloomberg, Yelp

iStock/Shidlovski(NEW YORK) — Movie executives aren’t the only ones warning of how abortion bans could hinder business.

Executives from top companies including Bloomberg, H&M, Yelp and Square were among 80 companies listed on a full-page ad in The New York Times calling to stop “policies that hinder people’s health, independence and ability to succeed in the workplace.”

An additional 109 companies are included on the initiative’s website, bringing the total to 189 companies co-signed on the effort.

“Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion, threatens the health, independence and economic stability of our employees and customers. Simply put, it goes against our values, and is bad for business,” the ad reads.

The businesses involve a range of industries, from technology to banking, beauty to media.

Diane von Furstenberg, Eileen Fisher, Rebecca Minkoff and Kenneth Cole were signatories for their eponymous clothing brands, and they were joined by other clothing retailers like Everlane, M.M. LaFleur, Rag & Bone and Outdoor Voices.

Some of the other top names include Slack, Postmates, Warby Parker, Tinder, BaubleBar, MAC Cosmetics, The Body Shop U.S., Birchbox and Glossier.

The ad states that the companies who signed the list employ more than 108,000 workers.

The ad does not address one specific state or abortion restriction.

Other business leaders, including Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney which is the parent company of ABC News, have suggested that business in Georgia would have to be re-evaluated if the state’s law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected goes into effect.

