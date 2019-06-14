Airbnb offering 80-day, around-the-world trip for $5k

Airbnb(NEW YORK) — If you’ve ever dreamed about traveling around the world but figured you’d never have the time or money, your moment has come.

Airbnb has announced the ultimate adventure: Around the world in 80 days for about $5,000.

The site is celebrating the launch of Airbnb Adventures, previously known as Airbnb Experiences.

“Just like the famous French novel by Jules Verne, Around the World in Eighty Days, this travel tale starts and ends in London,” Airbnb’s website says. “But unlike the book’s protagonist, the only thing you have to wager is missing out on the trip of a lifetime. All you have to do is make sure you have enough empty pages in your passport, buy a round trip ticket to and from London, and get on that first flight.”

The trip departs on Sept. 1 and returns on Nov. 19. Interested travelers should be poised to book on June 20; Airbnb only said the experience would be open to “a limited number of travelers.”

During the trip, accommodations, transportation (with the exception of that round-trip flight to and from London) and some meals are included.

“Circumnavigate the globe during this 12 week trip, where you’ll explore the culture and traditions of medieval Europe, the former Soviet Union, eastern Africa, the Middle East, northern and southern Asia, the South Pacific, the Americas, and a Nordic island,” the site states.

The entire cost of the experience goes to the Malala Fund. Co-founded by student and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and her father Ziauddin, Malala Fund works to give every girl 12 years of free, safe, quality education.

