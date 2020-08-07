Alicia Keys is launching a cruelty-free collection with e.l.f. Beauty

BET2020/Getty Images for BET NETWORKSBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Alicia Keys is a bonafide beauty in her own right, and now fans will be delighted to hear she’s coming out with a line of beauty products.

On Thursday, e.l.f. Beauty announced the company will team up with the award-winning singer-songwriter to create a new lifestyle beauty brand.

While the brand or Keys haven’t released any further details on the exact items that will be included, it has confirmed that the product line will include dermatologist-developed, cruelty- free products.

“We are beyond thrilled to leverage our strengths to help realize Alicia’s vision, as it not only aligns with our mission to make the best of beauty accessible, but infuses it with an even deeper dimension,” said Tarang Amin, chairman and CEO of, e.l.f. Beauty in a statement.

He continued, “As a brand builder, I’m excited and very energized about the opportunities for us to reach new audiences in creative ways and to continue to lead in category innovation.”

Keys has been open about her ideas on beauty in addition to her own personal skin care journey. E.l.f. Beauty stated the new platform will enable Keys to further explore conversations about inner beauty, wellness and connection.

“Alicia is not just an icon, she is an inspiration,” Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer, e.l.f. Beauty and president of the New Lifestyle beauty brand with Alicia Keys, said in a statement. “Her perspective on beauty is soulful and timeless. Together we are painting the highest vision to blaze a new trail in beauty.”

Marchisotto adds, “Alicia inspires millions of people every day. And now, more than ever, the world is craving a vision that is more than skin deep.”

The new lifestyle beauty brand with e.l.f. is slated to officially launch in 2021.

