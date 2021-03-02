AllBirds celebrates fifth anniversary with fluffy new sneakers

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty ImagesBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — To celebrate the fifth birthday of its first sustainable sneaker, AllBirds has a cool new shoe that’s cozy and cute.

The latest limited-edition Wool Runner Fluff sneaker was revealed on Monday, and it features a fluffy texture from the inside out.

Inspired by the popularity of the brand’s previous Wool Lounger Fluff footwear, the label paid tribute by bringing back the beloved style.

Since its initial launch in 2014, the eco-conscious footwear created by AllBirds has been worn by celebrities including Hilary Duff, Jennifer Garner and Cindy Crawford.

The company’s latest kicks, $95, are available in a natural white color and features AllBirds’ signature ZQ Merino Wool.

Additionally, the midsole is made of SweetFoam Brazilian sugarcane that’s described on the brand’s website as being able to contour to the shape of your foot.

The Wool Runner Fluffs are also sustainably made with a mix of natural materials such as 100% post-consumer recycled polyester. Theres also castor bean oil layered within the insole to wick moisture and reduce odor.

If you are wondering what makes this release even greater, it’s that you can shop it now (before it’s all gone).

The limited edition AllBirds Wool Runners Fluffs feature merino wool on the external and internal parts of the shoe. It’s also made from renewable materials that are machine washable.

