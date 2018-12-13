Amazon, big box stores offering special speedy holiday shipping leading up to Christmas

D-Keine/iStock(NEW YORK) — Attention last-minute Christmas shoppers, there’s still time to get all your gifts before Dec. 25 thanks to online retailers adjusting their rush shipping promotions.

Amazon announced Thursday it would extend its holiday free shipping promotion to Dec. 18 to all customers with no minimum purchase.

The online retailer also expanded Amazon Prime free one-day shipping to 10,000 cities and towns.

Additionally, Prime Now deliveries can be placed until 11:59 p.m. on December 24 with “free two-hour delivery exclusively for Prime members in more than 30 cities,” the company said in a press release.

Amazon published a holiday delivery calendar to help ensure shoppers know the best time to buy products in a time crunch.

Target, Walmart and Best Buy are also offering special speedy holiday shipping.

According to a press release earlier this year, Target is the first retailer to offer shoppers same-day delivery and Drive Up service from coast to coast.

The retailer is taking on competition like Amazon, offering free two-day shipping to all guests on a number of items, with no minimum purchase and no membership required.

Walmart also offers free two-day shipping on qualifying orders of $35 or more with no membership fee.

