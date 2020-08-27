Amazon launches new grocery shopping experience with Amazon Fresh

AmazonBy ANGELINE JANE BERNABE and SARAH MESSER, ABC News

(WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.) — Imagine walking in a grocery store, picking out your food and then just leaving, without having to wait in line to check out.

Well, that’s exactly the kind of experience you’ll be able to have at Amazon’s new grocery store, Amazon Fresh.

Located in Woodland Hills, California, the company’s first store will be one of a kind, offering a seamless shopping experience with new technology, like the “dash cart,” a shopping cart with a computer screen designed to show your grocery list of items you need, and of course, Amazon Echo Show devices, to help shoppers navigate the store and find items.

Here’s how the experience will work: Shoppers will be able to sign in when they arrive at the store using a QR code from the Amazon app. Then, they’ll be able to add items to their dash carts where the total increase will be shown on the cart’s screen.

Shoppers will be able to choose from a variety of grocery items — from prepared foods to a wide assortment of produce, meat and seafood, as well as products from Whole Foods’ 365 brand.

When shoppers are done, you’ll be able to exit the store and automatically complete your purchase. A sensor in the cart will automatically scan items and will charge your card attached to the app and a receipt will be emailed to you.

Guests will also be able to check out traditionally and get groceries delivered.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the store’s first location in California will also implement safety measures, temperature checks for employees and mandatory face coverings for customers and staff.

There’s only one location so far, and the store is only open to a select group of invited customers this week, but will open to the public in the coming weeks. Amazon also expects to open more locations throughout California and Illinois.

