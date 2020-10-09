Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best deals to watch in home, beauty, fashion, tech and more

jetcityimage/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and it’s one of the best reasons to stock up on needs and wants and even get a head start on holiday shopping.

This is one of the company’s biggest shopping events of the year, and it’s running on Oct. 13 and 14. While this year’s annual sale is later than unusual, it’s ahead of the busy holiday season.

Other huge sales events such as Walmart’s Big Save Event on Oct. 11 through Oct. 15 as well as Target Deal Days and Best Buy’s early Black Friday event Oct. 13 and 14 will also being running strong, rivaling Amazon’s annual Prime Day.

Amazon is expected to have more than one million deep discounts on home, beauty, fashion, electronics and more.

While the company is notoriously tight-lipped about every single item that will be included in this year’s sale, there have been some products that are offering pre-Prime day discounts.

There are also a number of hot-ticket Amazon items that everyone should be keeping their eyes on for this year’s sale.

Home

Keurig: Get $40 the K-Mini Basic in Black with Coffee Lovers on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.

Chefman: The brand is offering up to 50% off on its Panini Press Grill and Gourmet Sandwich Maker for Prime Day.

Mellanni: The bedding brand that boasts over 120,000 reviews on will offer up to 20% off on it’s 1800 collection sheet sets using promo code: MELLANNIPD

Hurom: The leading juice brand will be offering up to $100 off on select juicers, blenders and accessories.

Electronics & Tech

Toshiba: Ahead of the big sales event, Prime members can shop a Toshiba TF-55A810U21 55-inch 4K UHD TV – Fire TV Edition for 33% off.

Apple: While AirPods continue to be on many people’s holiday wish lists, you can score up to 20% off AirPods with a wireless charging case now on Amazon.

Sengled: Shop Sengled’s Smart Light Bulb that changes colors and works with Alexa as well as Google Home for 16% off.

Amazon: Get an Echo Dot 3rd Generation for 20% off.

Beauty



Lorac: Beauty enthusiasts can enjoy 30% off on select Lorac items such as the PRO Conceal/Contour Palette and Brush.



Maybelline: The cosmetics brands will be offering up to 25% off on bestselling eye, face and lip products.

Kendra Scott: Snag 20% off the brand’s entire offering during Amazon Prime Day.

Juara: Get 20% off skin and body care products inspired by ancient beauty rituals and herbal medicinal practices.

Fashion

Teva: Enjoy 20% off Teva footwear on Oct. 13 and 14 in addition to a special gift with purchase on orders over $75.

State Cashmere: Buy more save more with code ZP2NQMEJ. Get an extra 10% off when you buy 2, an extra 20% off when you buy 3, and an extra 30% off when you buy four.

Brabar: Buy one item and get one free from BraBar this Prime Day.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.