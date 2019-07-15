Amazon Prime Day, Target's Deal Days kick off Monday

kasinv/iStock(NEW YORK) — Amazon Prime Day is here.

On July 15, get ready to shop one of the biggest sales of the summer on everything from electronics to your favorite fashion finds, all at deeply discounted prices.

This year, there are more than one million deals that will last for 48 hours.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, don’t worry. You can still score some good deals at Target. The retailer’s special two-day “Deal Days” event kicks off on Monday.

Deals up to 50% off on kitchenware, appliances, furniture, fashions, back to school offers and more are available on Target.com and the retailer’s app, if you’re looking to shop on the go.

The deals highlighted on day one of the sale include: “40% off select furniture and indoor rugs … great deals on top kitchen brands, like Instant Pot, Kitchen Aid and more … top floorcare items from Shark, Dyson, Hoover and more … buy two, get one free on books.”

