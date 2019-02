jetcityimage/iStock(NEW YORK) — Amazon has canceled its plans to build a headquarters in New York City, according to a company spokesperson.

“After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens,” Amazon spokesperson Jodi Seth told ABC News.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

