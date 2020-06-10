AMC to reopen ‘almost all’ US theaters in July

imagepixel/iStockBy LESLEY MESSER, GMA

(NEW YORK) — AMC Theatres announced in an earnings report Tuesday that the company expects to “fully open globally in July.”

AMC has already reopened 10 theaters in Norway, Germany, Spain and Portugal, and, has vowed to maintain “close contact with local, national and international officials to understand and coordinate the timing and requirements under which we can reopen.”

The company will also consult with current and former faculty from the Harvard University School of Public Health and is planning to account for personal protection equipment requirements, cleaning protocols in conjunction with The Clorox Company, limited theater capacity and blocked seating.

“We are especially looking at high tech solutions as well to aid in our sanitization techniques, including the use of electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and wherever possible, upgraded MERV 13 air ventilation filters,” the report read.

In March, AMC shuttered all of its theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, reported a first quarter loss of $2.17 billion, according to the earnings report.

Its planned reopening of “almost all” its U.S. and U.K. theaters will coincide with the July 17 release of the Christopher Nolan-directed film “Tenet,” followed by Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24. Other films it expects to show this year include “Unhinged,” “Saint Maud,” “Antebellum,” “Spongebob Square Pants,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” “A Quiet Place II,” “The King’s Man,” “Black Widow,” “Soul,” Dune,” “West Side Story” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

