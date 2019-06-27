Apple recalls some 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops due to fire hazard

Apple(NEW YORK) — Apple is recalling half a million 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops due to the potential for the batteries to catch fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Thursday.

The company announced the recall last week, and Thursday’s CPSC announcement gave additional details about the injuries due to the overheating batteries.

“Apple has received 26 reports of the laptop’s battery overheating, including five reports of minor burns and one report of smoke inhalation, as well as 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property,” according to the CPSC press release.

The recalled computers, which were made in China, have the following specs: “a 15.4-inch (diagonal) display, 2.2-2.5 GHz processors, 256GB-1TB solid-state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, and one HDMI port.”

They were produced from September 2015 through February 2017.

Apple MacBook Pro users should check the laptop’s serial number here.

Apple is offering to repair the laptops for free.

Consumers can call Apple at 800-275-2273, or go to its website, click support, then “15-inch MacBook Pro Battery Recall Program.”

