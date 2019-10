PeskyMonkey/iStock(NEW YORK) — If you’ve been holding on to an old iPhone, now is the time to upgrade its iOS.

Apple has issued a warning to iPhone 5 users, saying they must update to the latest available software before Nov. 3. If they fail to do so, several key functions, like iCloud and the App Store, will no longer work.

The company is sending affected users full screen alerts.

