AriZona Iced Tea releases limited edition 1,000-piece puzzle

By JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — As people continue to practice safe social distancing as advised by health experts to help slow the spread of COVID-19, AriZona Beverage Company has the perfect way to help pass the time.

It has introduced a 1,000-piece puzzle that will not only keep you busy, but exercise your brain as well.

There has been increased interest in puzzles lately, highlighted by social media users as well as from celebrities showing off their finished pieces.

“Who needs a new QuaranTEA project!?” the beverage company captioned a photo on Instagram of its latest launch.

The puzzle, which sells for $10, has photos of the company’s AriZona Lemon Tea cans.

“Upon completion, feel free to laminate this puzzle and hang it on your wall, break it down and put it away for another time or use it as a serving platter for some pizza,” the company said in a statement.

