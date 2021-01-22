Athleta extends sizing to offer sizes up to 3X

Athleta By ZOE MOORE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Athleta just took a step toward more size inclusivity.

The athletic apparel company announced it is extending sizing from 1X to 3X.

The company is also introducing size-inclusive mannequins at all 200 of its stores to display the new sizes.

“We spent two years fitting and wear-testing with women sizes 18-26 to ensure performance and comfort. We’re really excited that our customers can shop across our assortment — both online and in our 200 stores — and choose pieces that make them feel most confident,” Jana Henning, head of product design at Athleta, said in a statement to ABC News’ Good Morning America.

The expansion currently applies to 350 styles across the collection, with plans for 70% of the Spring 2021 collection to be available in extended sizing.

“Our extended sizing expansion brings to life our mission of inclusivity and empowering a community of healthy, active and confident women and girls,” Henning added.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.