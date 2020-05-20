Auntie Anne's launches soft pretzel kit to get your mall fix at home

Auntie Anne’sBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Nothing reminds us of strolling through a shopping mall quite like the smell of freshly baked soft pretzels. But since people are staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, one brand has a solution to deliver everything you need to try your hand at mixing and twisting the hand-rolled pastries in your own kitchen.

Auntie Anne’s, the largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, launched its DIY At-Home Pretzel Kit to help customers get their favorite food court fix without leaving the house.

The DIY kit is available online for $20 and includes the ingredients and a recipe to make 10 pretzels — just add your own butter to give the golden brown dough its glossy finish.

“We heard from our guests loud and clear that they are missing our hand-rolled, golden brown pretzel snacks, and quite frankly, we’re missing our guests, too!” Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne’s, said in a press release. “The DIY At-Home Pretzel Kit is not only a great way to satisfy those pretzel cravings, but also creates a fun activity for families to enjoy together while remaining at home.”

While the kits can be used to make the savory or sweet pretzels, home cooks can also put their own spin on pretzel wrapped hot dogs, pretzel crust pizza and more.

The kits were initially created as a limited-time only marketing push for National Pretzel Day, but the brand said it decided to bring it back to “meet demand.”

The pretzel company said the kits are only available in the U.S. and orders typically ship within two to three business days of purchase and then deliver within five.

The kit is available while supplies last. Fans can share their baking experiences and unique pretzel creations by tagging @AuntieAnnes and using hashtag #QuarantineCooking on their social media channels.

