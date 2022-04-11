Baby formula shortage sends some new parents into panic

AlasdairJames/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Many parents across the country are scrambling to find baby formula amid a nationwide shortage.

Nearly 30% of popular formula brands may be sold out at stores across the U.S., according to a firm that tracks what’s stocked on the shelves, and that has led some stores to limit the amount of formula products customers can buy.

The shortage is the result of multiple factors, including inflation, supply chain issues and a formula recall.

As for when parents can begin to see stocked shelves again, ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim says some companies have ramped up production “but it’s going to take a few weeks before we really see that shortage ease.”

