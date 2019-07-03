Bad news, influencers: Facebook, Instagram having issues uploading images

bigtunaonline/iStock(NEW YORK) — Social media users reported problems uploading photos and videos to Facebook and Instagram Wednesday.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps,” Facebook, which owns Instagram, tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

Facebook did not immediately reply to ABC News’ request for comment.

This morning’s outages follows previous incidents in March of this year and November of 2018. However, those involved full outages, whereas problems on Wednesday morning appeared to specifically involve media content.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

