Barbie adds Helen Keller to Inspiring Women doll lineup

Mattel

(NEW YORK) — Barbie has a brand new launch honoring the life and legacy of Helen Keller.

The Helen Keller doll is a part of the toy maker’s Inspiring Women series, which pays tribute to incredible women who have taken risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream big.

As many students are graduating right now, Barbie chose to honor Keller as she was the first deafblind person to earn a bachelor of arts degree.

She also followed her degree with a lifetime of achievements as a renowned author, speaker, educator and advocate.

The Helen Keller doll is dressed in a blouse with ruffled lace details and a striped skirt, which was inspired by Keller’s time as a student in the early 1900s.

The doll is also holding a book with molded braille on its cover.

The packaging includes a vintage photograph of Keller holding a flower up to her nose.

In addition to Barbie’s latest Helen Keller doll, the brand has teamed up with the National Federation of the Blind (NFB), the transformative membership and advocacy organization of blind Americans, to ensure the doll and its surroundings are authentic and held to the highest standards for the blind/low-vision community.

With this partnership, NFB played a part in ensuring the Keller doll was an authentic representation of her likeness and making elements accessible for the blind/low vision community like having braille on the package and on the book the doll is holding.

Ahead of Barbie’s latest addition to the Inspiring Women series, other dolls have included former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt as well as poet, author and activist Dr. Maya Angelou, and a host of others.

