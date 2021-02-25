Becca Cosmetics is going out of business after 20 years

FluxFactory/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Beauty brand Becca Cosmetics is going out of business.

The global cosmetics company announced on Wednesday it is closing in September after facing an accumulation of challenges as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe in you, and we believe that the beauty inside you is the light you share with the world,” the label wrote in a post. “We are confident that the spirit of BECCA will continue to live on through all of you.”

The brand continued by encouraging its fans to “keep illuminating your true selves” and “light your own path and push your limits.”

Following the announcement, fans of the brand immediately responded with an outpouring of comments.

“This makes me so sad,” @trendmood said. “Becca is part of my journey and I will cherish those memories for life! Thank u for bringing us light to our life and glow to our vanities, we will miss u! It’s time to stock up your favorite products!”

@kingmalimagic “I’m so sorry to hear this,” Kingmalimagic also chimed in saying “Becca has taught so many how to glow. Seriously one of my favorite brands. Sending love.”

Becca Cosmetics was launched in 2001 in Perth, Australia, by founder and global creative director Rebecca Morrice Williams.

The cruelty-free and PETA-certified brand is known for creating products for a variety of complexions.

“Inspired by Australia’s luminous light, we are focused on light as a point of difference: innovating award-winning products that create illumination in all shapes, textures and forms,” the brand states on its parent company Estee Lauder Companies’ website.

Becca Cosmetics carries everything from face products to lip products and its cult-favorite Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed highlighter is the No.1 bestselling highlighter in the U.S. according to market research firm The NPD Group.

“For 20 years — from Perth to New York and across the globe — we’ve built incredible connections with this amazing community, from our consumers to the makeup artist community, our wonderful network of influencers, to our amazing Brand Collaborators and Brand Ambassadors from yesterday and today,” the brand wrote in a statement on its website. “We’ve done meaningful work together supporting mental wellness with the JED foundation and Mental Health Mates and will continue to do so through our commitment to The Trevor Project this coming June. Together, we put our best light out into the world, and for that we are forever grateful.”

