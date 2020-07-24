Bermuda, Barbados hope to lure travelers to work and live for a year

rocsprod/iStockBy GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — U.S. travelers, many of whom have more time on their hands than ever before, face a conundrum: Americans aren’t welcome in many places around the world as the cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

But Bermuda, just a short flight from the East Coast, is working on a deal that would be hard to resist: Not only will you be welcome to come to the island, you can make it your home office for a year.

In a memo from the Administrator of Labor, the plan — known as a One Year Residential Certificate — is outlined as allowing persons “such as Digital Nomads [to work] and … Non-Bermudian Post-Secondary Students to complete their higher education from Bermuda starting August 1.”

The cost of the certificate is $263.

The benefit to Bermuda, the memo said, is four-fold.

“The Government seeks to offer this new One Year Residential Certificate to qualifying persons to extend visitor stays in Bermuda and by doing so:

increase the residential population;

increase economic activity;

provide greater job security for Bermudians;

and to enhance the marketability of Bermuda as a place to reside, visit, or do business.”

According to the Bermuda government’s website, all visitors to Bermuda must have a negative pre-departure COVID-10 test result to travel to Bermuda, taken no more than seven days before departure.

The good news is that travelers could temporarily relocate to a beautiful island starting Aug. 1. Bermuda does experience a hurricane season but the hotel and accommodation rates are cheaper during this time.

The plan is similar to one proposed by Barbados earlier this month. The “Barbados Welcome Stamp” would allow international arrivals to live on the island while working remotely for up to a year. All visitors arriving on the island will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.