Best Buy recalling over 770,000 air fryers due to fire and burn hazards

Insignia via C.P.S.C.

(NEW YORK) — Best Buy is recalling approximately 772,000 air fryers after reports of the device catching on fire or melting.

The recall, posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, affects certain Insignia air fryers, which were sold across the United States and in Canada.

According to the CPSC, Best Buy has received 68 reports from U.S. consumers and 36 reports from Canadian consumers of the air fryer or air fryer ovens catching fire, burning or melting.

These include seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including an injury to a child’s leg.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled product and return it to Best Buy for a refund in the form of a store credit, Best Buy said. The company said it is also contacting known purchasers directly to arrange returns.

